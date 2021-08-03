OKW’s New Smooth-Top SLIM-CASE For Mobile Electronics

OKW’s innovative and elegant new SLIM-CASE for mobile devices is now available in a smooth-top version for installing displays, push buttons and LEDs.

Ergonomic SLIM-CASE (IP 54/65) is the new-generation handheld enclosure for mobile measuring and control applications, wireless communications, IoT/IIoT, healthcare, laboratories, offices, safety engineering and environmental technology.

SLIM-CASE underlines its aesthetic credentials with a virtually frameless, low-profile design and soft contours that enhance the ergonomics. There is plenty of space inside for PCBs, plug connectors, interfaces and sensors.

In addition to the smooth-top version, there is also a 1 mm recessed top for product labels or a 1.6 mm recessed top for a touchscreen or membrane keypad. Each of the three variants can be specified with or without a soft-touch TPE intermediate ring for extra comfort and impact protection. This offers a choice of six versions in total.

SLIM-CASE can accommodate inductive charging with the correct coil and NFC technology with Qi chargers. Power can be supplied by a flat battery mounted on the PCB.

The enclosures are available in one plan size (M) – 148 x 74 mm – and two heights: 19 mm (without TPE ring) and 22 mm (with TPE ring). Inside there are PCB mounting pillars in both the top and base.

SLIM-CASE is moulded from tough, UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) for indoor and outdoor use. For added security, the enclosures are assembled using tamperproof Torx T8 stainless steel screws. The cases’ standard colour is off-white (RAL 9002). Prices start at £19.

Accessories include an IP 65 seal for cases without the TPE ring, a transparent front screen (for use with touchscreens), an adhesive foil (for securing the screen), self-tapping PCB screws and a Torx T8 screwdriver.

OKW can supply SLIM-CASE fully customised. Services include custom colours for the main case and TPE ring, machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, product labels, EMC shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

Visit the OKW website for more information: https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Plastic-enclosures/Slim-Case.htm