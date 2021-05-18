OKW’s New CONTROL-KNOBS With Optional LED Illumination

OKW has launched advanced new rotary/click CONTROL-KNOBS for menu-driven electronics – typically for devices manufactured in high volumes.

These elegant and ergonomic tuning knobs fit rotary potentiometers or encoders with round shaft ends (DIN 41591). They are ideal as the central element of menu-driven interfaces. Applications include measuring and control; medical, wellness and laboratory technology; HVAC; communications; Smart Factory and building control systems.

Soft-touch CONTROL-KNOBS are easy to grip and comfortable to operate. They can be illuminated if required, using SMD LED technology (5 V). RGB LEDs allow individual lighting and colours, illuminating a translucent optic ring on the top and the pointer line (when specified).

The knobs are available with or without a pointer line on the side for fine scaling. They fit securely on potentiometer spindles, using the tried and tested collet fixture system. The maximum torque for installation is 1.5 Nm (function 1.2 Nm).

Innovative CONTROL-KNOBS comprise two parts – a hard inner body made of robust, high-quality polycarbonate and a soft-touch TPE outer shell with a functional grooved appearance. They are available in two sizes: ø 36 mm and ø 46 mm. The collet boreholes are suitable for 6 mm and 1/4” spindles. The standard colours are nero black and volcano grey. Prices start at £9.

Accessories include an LED illumination kit, bases, covers, round nuts and a tightening spanner.

OKW can supply CONTROL-KNOBS fully customised. Services include machining, printing, laser marking and installation/assembly.

Visit the OKW website for more information: https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Potentiometer-Tuning-knobs/Control-Knobs.htm