OKW’s fluorescent and photoluminescent printing: be seen!

Whether in hazardous areas or in diffuse lighting conditions, sometimes attracting attention is not only desirable but also necessary. OKW has expanded its range of custom printing colours to meet these requirements.

Customers can now specify OKW’s products with labels and graphics produced (by screen or tampo printing) using new fluorescent inks. These are ideal for warning messages or for attracting attention to equipment such as emergency electronics.

These special inks convert invisible UV light into visible light. In this way, colours are perceived to be brighter, and a stronger contrast is achieved with the same light intensity. This effect is particularly strong against a dark background. Also known as hi-vis or signal inks, these fluorescent inks are available in yellow, orange, red, pink, and green.

It is also often important to consider the visibility of safety and orientation signs, or the highlighting of specific device functions during hours of darkness or in low light levels.

For this purpose, OKW now offers photoluminescent inks (phosphorescent inks). These special inks are mixed with phosphor particles so they can absorb light, store it and give it off again in the dark as an afterglow effect. These inks look particularly impressive when used in screen printing. Generally speaking, however, they are not intended for use against dark backgrounds.

For more information, view the OKW website:

https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Customising/Printing.htm