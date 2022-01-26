OKW’s contoured ERGO-CASE for wearable and wall-mounted electronics

OKW’s body-contoured ERGO-CASE enclosures now offer an even wider choice of options. They can be worn on the wrist or arm, clipped to a belt or pocket – or wall mounted for easy charging and data transfer.

Comfortable ERGO-CASE is ideal for mobile data recording, medical and laboratory electronics, measuring technology, IoT/IIoT, storage and sales logistics, digital open- and closed-loop control, health and wellness equipment.

ERGO-CASE’s design features a curved back for added comfort. There is a flat end panel for mounting connectors, switches and LCDs. The top is recessed for installing a membrane keypad. Inside there are screw pillars for mounting PCBs.

The enclosures are available with or without a battery compartment. Sizes M and L can accommodate 4 x AA, 1 or 2 x 9 V cells; the compartment’s snap-in lid can be secured by a screw. Size S has internal supports for 2 x AAA cells, and is available in a flat or high-top version.

Size XS has a soft-touch TPE ring with or without a choice of eyelets for a strap or lanyard. Sizes S, M and L can be wall mounted for charging and easy transmission of data. Size L is also available with a clip-in display panel in translucent PC or opaque ABS.

ERGO-CASE’s four sizes range from 82 x 56 x 24 mm (XS) to 150 x 200 x 54/69 mm (L). The enclosures are moulded from ABS (UL 94 HB) as standard in off-white (RAL 9002) or black (RAL 9005). Prices start at £15.

A wide range of accessories includes battery compartment cradles, wall mounting elements, a ring eyelet, battery contacts and clips, IP 54 sealing rings, belt/pocket clips, belt straps, carrying straps, a wrist strap, a shock-absorbing protector and self-tapping PCB screws.

Customising options include CNC machining, lacquering, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, EMC shielding, installation and assembly.

Visit the OKW website for more information:

https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Plastic-enclosures/Ergo-Case.htm