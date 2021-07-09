OKdo launches fast online PCB manufacturing service

OKdo, the global technology company from Electrocomponents plc, has introduced a rapid PCB manufacturing and assembly service aimed at everyone from OEMs and professional design engineers to makers and hobbyists.

Provided in partnership with international PCB manufacturer Ocean Smile, which has over a decade of experience in quick PCB prototyping and production, the OKdo service offers a 48-hour build time and fast delivery on everything from one-off prototype boards to bulk quantities of complex, tested assemblies.

The OKdo rapid PCB production service supports both bare and assembled PCBs with up to 12 layers. Board sizes are available from 2mm x 2mm up to 54cm x 54cm, with thicknesses from 0.6mm to 2mm. Using some of the latest PCB manufacturing technologies, track widths are offered down to 0.1mm, with BGA pad sizes down to 0.25mm, 0.2mm drills, 35µm copper outer layers and 17.5µm copper inner layers. PCB materials include FR4, aluminium and flexible, and surface finishing options include leaded or lead-free HASL (hot air solder levelling) and ENIG (electroless nickel/immersion gold).

Two-sided solder masks are standard, with colour options including green, red, yellow, blue, white, and black at zero increment in price. E-test and design rule checks (DRC) within 24 hours are included in the standard service.

OKdo’s ordering procedure is straightforward. The live online quote tool gives a price for each order in real time. The customer then uploads the Gerber production data and pays via a choice of popular secure payment methods. Within a few hours, the order is put into production and packaging and delivery is arranged according to customer instructions.

Richard Curtin, Senior VP Product & Digital at OKdo, said: “We understand how important PCB manufacturing services are for our global design customers, and we are delighted to expand our design services in partnership with Ocean Smile, who offer a range of PCB manufacturing options from rapid prototyping to volume production services. Our mission is to enable our global design and developer customers with the products and services needed to optimise the design cycle and improve speed to market.”