Off-grid power supply for laser modules

9 hours ago Connectors, Interconnection, News 92 Views

The latest addition to LASER COMPONENTS’ range of accessories makes FLEXPOINT laser modules with M12 connectors fit for mobile use. The M12 USB cable connects the laser module to any compatible power source via a USB-A connector. This can be a commercially available power bank, a power supply unit, or the USB port of a computer. The standard USB voltage of 5V is transformed to 12 V directly in the cable. Thus, all laser modules that require a voltage of at least 10V can be operated.

The use of a transportable USB power source means more independence for the user from national or regional differences in voltage supply, frequency, and plug type.

Further information Laser Module Accessories (lasercomponents.com)

 

