ODU Modular Connectors available from Selwyn Electronics

As the UK distributor for ODU connectors, Selwyn Electronics are promoting the full range of ODU Modular connectors:

ODU-MAC® | ODU DOCK®

• Easy handling and usability

• Aluminium or plastic housings

• High contact density • Crimp contacts

• Rated for >100,000 mating cycles

ODU-MAC®

• Plastic or metal housings

• Vibration resistant

• 30 different high speed inserts

• Non-magnetic version available

• Snap-In, spindle or lever locking options

ODU-MAC®

• Push-Lock housing

• Easy handling

• Coding functions

• Wide range of inserts

• Specific high data transmission inserts

We can offer cable assembly services for all of these series. Please contact us if you require further assistance/data or quotation for any of these products. All of these products are on our website www.selwyn.co.uk