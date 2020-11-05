ODU Modular Connectors available from Selwyn Electronics

As the UK distributor for ODU connectors, Selwyn Electronics are promoting the full range of ODU Modular connectors:
ODU-MAC® | ODU DOCK®
• Easy handling and usability
• Aluminium or plastic housings
• High contact density • Crimp contacts
• Rated for >100,000 mating cycles
ODU-MAC®
• Plastic or metal housings
• Vibration resistant
• 30 different high speed inserts
• Non-magnetic version available
• Snap-In, spindle or lever locking options
ODU-MAC®
• Push-Lock housing
• Easy handling
• Coding functions
• Wide range of inserts
• Specific high data transmission inserts
We can offer cable assembly services for all of these series.