ODU Modular Connectors available from Selwyn Electronics

18 hours ago Advertorials 71 Views

As the UK distributor for ODU connectors, Selwyn Electronics are promoting the full range of ODU Modular connectors:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ODU-MAC® | ODU DOCK®

• Easy handling and usability

• Aluminium or plastic housings

• High contact density • Crimp contacts

• Rated for >100,000 mating cycles

 

 

 

 

 

 

ODU-MAC®
• Plastic or metal housings

• Vibration resistant

• 30 different high speed inserts

• Non-magnetic version available

• Snap-In, spindle or lever locking options

 

 

 

 

 

 

ODU-MAC®
• Push-Lock housing

• Easy handling

• Coding functions

• Wide range of inserts

• Specific high data transmission inserts

We can offer cable assembly services for all of these series. Please contact us if you require further assistance/data or quotation for any of these products. All of these products are on our website www.selwyn.co.uk

