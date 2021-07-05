ODU launches new connector series

The “T” stands for 3-in-1 or the “Triple”. Three locking options fit on one connector or receptacle part: Push-Pull, Break-Away or Screw Lock. Additional security is provided by the built-in trapezoidal threaded locking.

The new ODU AMC Series T connector is even more rugged, sealed, proven reliable and offers unlimited possibilities. Following the motto everything is possible, the customer chooses locking type, cable connection, size, insert and number of contacts.

Its strengths:

high vibration resistance

Sealed mechanical area, thus completely protected against Water, dirt and dust

Easy to handle and install

Suitable for MIL backshell and MIL crimp contacts

The ODU AMC Series T connectors are available in two sizes and are compatible with standard backshells.

The ODU AMC Series T is suitable for use in military, security and communications applications. The connectors are field terminable. Thus they are time saving. Even the individual contacts can be replaced or repaired in the field. It couldn’t be simpler for the operators. In addition this connector offers protection against water, dirt and dust.

The new connector system is also suitable for civilian applications. Where “raw and rough forces” prevail, the ODU AMC® Series T is used. Heavy construction machinery and agricultural vehicles are also exposed to high impacts. Vehicle and machine operators work in the field, in the forest, off-road, and encounter situations where they have to reconnect or repair or adjust the connector. This is exactly the situation that requires reliable, durable material that is easy to handle. Vibration resistant, waterproof, with easy handling, both in repair and assembly.

The characteristics at a glance:

high performance under vibration

waterproof according to MIL standard 810

high flexibility: 1 receptacle, 3 locking options

based on the MIL 38999 standard

crimp contacts according to MIL standard

reverse gender

high temperature range: -65°C up to +175°C

highly robust