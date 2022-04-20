ODU exhibiting at ISMRM 2022

ODU Connectors are pleased to be exhibiting at the ISRM Annual Conference & Exhibition at the London ExCeL Centre, 7th – 12th May.

This is an important international event for the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) industry and ODU are looking forward to meeting-up again in person.

Specifically for MRI, ODU has introduced semi-automated soldering for micro-coax, RG178 and RG316 contacts – replacing crimping and providing improved lead times.

These MRI cable assemblies also offer MR balun tuning, single / 4 / 8 / 16 / 32 channel cables with high quality imaging and are available in small-medium batches and volume production.

ODU also offers 100% end-of-line automatic testing on each cable and assembly, including tests for insertion and withdrawal forces, hi-pot and conductivity.

Please visit stand D30 to talk to the team, or if you have a specific MRI enquiry email direct to: jason.laver@odu-uk.co.uk (for UK enquiries), stefan.putz.de (for Europe and Asia) or joe.vigil@odu-usa.com (for US & Canada).

ODU – high‐tech connector solutions for modern medical technology

Consistent performance and a high degree of failure protection are of vital importance in medical technology. As an interface specialist, ODU can help to produce safe, functional and elegant designs for all medical equipment manufacturers.

From MRI equipment to endoscopy, ODU designs all its connectors in compliance with the strictest regulations and applicable standards, including IEC6061-1 and MDR 2021

High‐speed and high‐density technology

Sterilisable and autoclavable

EMC/EMI shielding

Glass-fibre, hybrid and non-magnetic connection options

Waterproof (IP50, IP67 and IP68) and hermetically-sealed options

Optional cable bend-relief and cable over-mouldings

If you are not attending, then information on ODU’s medical connectors is available on the website: https://odu-connectors.com/uk/industries/medical/