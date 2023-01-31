ODU Connectors returning to the Southern Manufacturing Show

ODU-UK Ltd are pleased to be back, meeting-up with customers old and new at the Southern Manufacturing Show (7-9 February, Farmborough Exhibition Centre, UK).

On display will be lots of new products, including the latest additions to the ODU MINI-SNAP Connector range:

Available in four series: L, K, B and F – characterised by robust metal housings with different surfaces. With push-pull locking or break-away function, these metal circular connectors ensure secure and stable connections. And with an interface diameter of just 6.4 mm, they can also be installed in the smallest spaces.

Fast Shipping from ODU

ODU Express ensures rapid availability of the company’s standard products.

Within 15 business days, ODU can ship up to 15 modular connectors (ODU-MAC) or up to 150 metal circular connectors (ODU MINI-SNAP / ODU AMC) to its customers worldwide.

Furthermore, according to ODU, this outstanding service belies the fact that most industries are currently experiencing supply-chain bottlenecks and raw material shortages.

To support ever-faster electronics equipment innovation, suppliers need not only a wide range of standard products, but must also be fast and responsive when only a customer-specific solution will neatly solve the problem.

If you have a connector problem, then drop by Stand E70 and tell them exactly what you need.

www.odu-uk.co.uk