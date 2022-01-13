ODU Connectors return to the Southern Manufacturing Show

ODU-UK Ltd are delighted to, once again, support their distributor Selwyn Electronics, at the Southern Manufacturing Show, 8-10th February 2022 at the Farnborough Exhibition Centre.

On display will be lots of new products, including the latest additions to the AMC (Advanced Military Connector) range:

The AMC@ SeriesT now offers three locking variants of plug to fit the same receptacle:

■ Push-pull

■ Break-away

■ Screw locking – a built-in serrated trapezoidal thread ensures additional safety.

Now OEM’s have a free choice of appropriate locking mechanism at each connection point, whilst retaining the same standard bulkhead connector across all the equipment.

A new 7-pole insert for the ODU-AMC@ high-density Series

In a size O shell, but with a larger 0.7mm contact for higher robustness, the 7-pole configuration offers a future-proof alternative to other 6-pole NETT-Warrior connectors, together with a significant performance increase.

To support ever-faster electronics equipment innovation, suppliers need not only a wide range of standard products, but must be fast and responsive when only a customer-specific solution will neatly solve the problem.

So, if you are facing a connector problem, then why not drop by Stand E70 and tell them exactly what you need.