ODU Connectors exhibiting at Ocean Business Technology Exhibition

18-20th April 2023 at the National Oceanography Centre, Southampton

ODU-UK Ltd are pleased to be exhibiting, meeting-up with customers old and new, at the Ocean Business Technology Exhibition. On display will be lots of new products, including the most recent latest additions to the

ODU MINI-SNAP Connector range:

Available in four series: L, K, B and F – characterised by robust metal housings with push-pull locking or break-away function, these circular connectors ensure secure and stable connections. And with an interface diameter of just 6.4 mm, they can also be installed in the smallest spaces.

The ODU Express Fast Shipping Service

This service ensures rapid availability of the company’s standard products.

Within 15 business days, ODU can ship up to 15 modular connectors (ODU-MAC) or up to 150 metal circular connectors (ODU MINI-SNAP / ODU AMC) to its customers worldwide.

This impressive service belies the fact that most industries are currently experiencing supply-chain bottlenecks and raw material shortages.

ODU Contacts in your equipment

ODU have been manufacturing electrical contacts for over 85 years. Designed to withstand extreme environments including corrosive seawater, pressure, vibration and shock – perfect for use in sub-sea or other hazardous equipment.

When standard solutions reach their limits, it’s time to bring in specialists who can think outside the box to find creative solutions.

ODU have experts like this – and they’ll put all their focus on your specific needs. Close collaboration with customers throughout the design process can produce impressive customized results, enhancing both the performance and appearance of the OEM end product.

A number of different contact types and plating are available, such as Gold-Plated for Data Transfer, Silver-Plated for High Current, Inconel Spring Contacts for High Temp (up to 2500C).

Also versions for High Mating cycles (Up to 1 million) and Heavy Duty (EV Chargers) etc.

So, if you have a connector problem, then why not drop by Stand W22 and tell them exactly what you need.

www.odu-uk.co.uk