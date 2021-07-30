octoScope Announces Availability of New octoBox Software Suite

octoScope, a Spirent company and the leader in accurate, repeatable and automated wireless personal testbeds, announced the release of octoBox software 2.0, a new version of the web user interface (UI) that controls octoBox testbeds.

To serve the rapid growth in work-from-home requirements and ever-accelerating demand for streaming entertainment services, the need for increasingly sophisticated Wi-Fi features such as OFDMA, MU-MIMO, mesh Wi-Fi and BSS has grown sharply. The ability to test these features before they can be launched to the market is vital.

The innovative octoBox software 2.0 brings important productivity updates that will reduce the time needed for testing. A new dashboard mode allows engineers to create test scenarios more easily, while better data visualisation and plots make the results easier to interpret and communicate. Upgrades in octoScope’s multiPerf traffic generator make it possible to test with any device, while also adding improvements in the ability to measure delay and jitter. Tight synchronisation of instruments in the testbed allow measurements of one-way delay along with in-depth statistics showing how that delay and other parameters vary over time.

The new software leverages the power of parallel databuses and processing built into all the octoBox testbeds, allowing them to be used for emulation of multipoint-to-multipoint test scenarios involving dozens of real devices, while providing real-time feedback of the test progress and results.

Fanny Mlinarsky, founder of octoScope, and Senior Vice President of Wi-Fi Products at Spirent, said “octoBox software 2.0 greatly improves the productivity of the wireless test engineer and solidifies octoScope’s position as the easiest to use testbed in the Wi-Fi industry.”