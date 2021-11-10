NXS Series, New Ultra-High Density, Space Qualified Interconnect

Specifically designed and tested for High-Speed Space applications up to 10 Gbps

Smiths Interconnect, a leading provider of technically differentiated electronic components, subsystems, microwave and radio frequency products for demanding applications announced the release of its new NXS Series, the ultra-high density interconnect specifically designed and tested for critical space flight applications.

Today, space satellites are moving away from RF Analog-based payloads providing low-speed telecommunication signaling, to a new Digital Transparent Processor architecture for high throughput satellites. This architecture increases the demand for rugged and higher speed connectivity.

NXS forms the interconnect backplane that enables a scalable satellite design using as many or as few “modular digital processors” as required, at the same time ensuring signal integrity and high resistance to shock.

“Satellite manufacturers often use large singular printed circuit boards featuring very high value components. The NXS Series provides them with a solderless PCB mounted connector that can be placed and replaced with very low risk to their board“ said Mark Kelleher, Vice President and General Manager of the Connector Business Unit at Smiths Interconnect. “The new NXS Series is designed to offer an advanced, high density interconnect that is more compact than those currently available in the marketplace, providing next generation data on demand” he added.

The new NXS Series is built to the highest space standards and qualified to rigorous testing and performance criteria: ESCC 3401, ESCC 3402, ECSS-Q-ST-70C, ECSS-Q-ST-70-02, ECSS-Q-ST-70-08C, ECSS-Q-ST-70-38C and ECSS-Q-70-71.

Equipped with the micro Hypertac® Hyperboloid contact technology, the NXS Series can withstand data rate application up to 10 Gbps requirements per channel, including extreme levels of vibration, shock and climatic testing above 2100G.

The NXS Series comes in a robust design/construction with 4 or 12 high speed quadrax (dual-twinax) modules. Each ultra-high density quadrax module contains 2 dual twinax at 100 Ω each pair. It is blind mateable, hot pluggable, with ultra-low mating forces and low outgassing materials.

In addition, the solderless PCB mount design reduces the customer’s risk and cost of ownership. The connector is mounted after reflow and has no impact on nearby components. Each product is engineered using 3D Electromagnetic Simulation (EM) software to provide excellent performance in a total thin film process.

About Smiths Interconnect

Smiths Interconnect is a leading provider of technically differentiated electronic components, subsystems, microwave and radio frequency products that connect, protect and control critical applications in the commercial aviation, defense, space, medical, rail, semiconductor test, and industrial market segments. Smiths Interconnect is synonymous with exceptional performance whenever a technologically advanced, high quality solution is required to ensure reliability and safety.

Smiths Interconnect is part of Smiths Group, a global leader in applying advanced technologies for markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, communications and engineered components. Smiths Group has a presence in more than 50 countries.

