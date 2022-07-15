NXP to collaborate with Plug and Play’s Open Innovation Platform STARTUP AUTOBAHN

NXP Semiconductors has announced its collaboration with Plug and Play’s flagship Open Innovation Platform STARTUP AUTOBAHN at their EXPO 2022. The Open Innovation Platform scouts for startups from all over the world with the aim to validate technologies in proof-of-concepts (PoCs) and pilot projects. The primary goal of the platform is to grow and nurture these pilots and transfer them into a production-ready implementation, partner with startups or find investment use cases.

Plug and Play will connect NXP with startups to address industry-wide challenges that require collaboration to find viable and long-lasting solutions. The program addresses the needs of NXP and comprises topics from the fields of the future of mobility, IoT, sustainability and beyond. Their collaborative open innovation approach will allow NXP to build new relationships, improve efficiencies across the value chain, and drive future disruptions in the market place. They will also act as an important channel for cultural mindset change, as their approach will usually directly involve business leaders, product leaders, and many other employees from across the whole organization.

“One company can only do so much working in isolation,” said Lars Reger, executive vice president and chief technology officer at NXP Semiconductors. “There are enormous possibilities that are not yet fully exploited today. Joining STARTUP AUTOBAHN, powered by Plug and Play, NXP helps drive technologies of the future. By working collaboratively, we can expand our innovation horizon to create a world that anticipates and automates. For startups, agility is key and bringing them to market faster to boost their solutions and innovative concepts.”

“We are very proud to announce NXP Semiconductors as a new partner joining our open innovation platform,” said Saeed Amidi, founder and CEO, Plug and Play. “Considering the ever-growing role that semiconductors play across several industries and sectors, our joint goal for this strategic partnership is to further boost innovation at NXP with significant startup-corporate collaborations and enhance our global innovation ecosystem.”

www.nxp.com.