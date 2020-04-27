NXP Supplies Murata with RF Front-end ICs for Wi-Fi 6 Modules

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has collaborated with Murata, a system-in-package integrator for 5G mobile platforms, to deliver the industry’s first radio frequency (RF) front-end modules designed with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standards.

Together, the companies are delivering a solution that can reduce design times, improve time-to-market and save board space in next generation Wi-Fi 6 implementations.

The NXP FEIC is tightly packed in a chip scale package (CSP) suitable for module integration and can support various 5G smartphones and portable computing devices. Additionally, it enables high performance 2×2 multiple input multiple output (MIMO) functionality.

“Murata is very pleased to work with NXP to develop RF front-end modules for Wi-Fi 6 platforms — NXP’s monolithic front-end ICs are fully verified in leading Wi-Fi 6 platforms and offer perfect flexibility in terms of size and integration,” said Katsuhiko Fujikawa, R&D Manager of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. “We plan to continue working with NXP and hope to develop newer modules in forthcoming years that support new spectrums and standards.”

“Working with Murata helps manufacturers deliver a highly integrated, fully tested and qualified solution for 5G devices while providing the highest performance and smallest size to meet rapidly rising global demand for Wi-Fi 6,” said Paul Hart, Senior Vice President and General Manager of NXP’s Radio Frequency business. “No other chipmaker in the industry today can provide a comparable solution to meet demands of rapid deployments.”

About NXP’s WLAN11ax Portfolio

NXP enables the next step in Wi-Fi 6 implementations by providing a high performance WLAN11ax portfolio to support customers in fulfilling the ever-increasing need for more bandwidth. By providing both the 2.4 GHz and the 5 GHz bands that fit the 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 standard, NXP offers a flexible portfolio that scales across these specifications.

NXP offers 2×2 MIMO support for IEEE802.11a/n/ac/ax applications. To learn more about NXP’s growing wireless local area network (WLAN) portfolio visit, http://www.nxp.com/products/rf/wlan-front-end-modules:WLAN-FRONTEND-MODULES.