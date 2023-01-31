NXP protects machine learning IP with eIQ model watermarking

11 hours ago ICs & Semiconductors, News 98 Views

NXP Semiconductors has added a new tool, eIQ Model Watermarking, to its eIQ Toolkit for machine learning development. eIQ Model Watermarking is described as the industry’s first effective tool to help developers protect their machine learning investments. The tool embeds a watermark in a machine learning model, adding copyright ownership to the model and allowing developers to prove that a machine learning model is a copy or clone of their model IP without requiring access to that model’s code.

It’s been said that data is the new gold, and nowhere is that more true than in machine learning, where a model’s quality heavily depends on the quality of the data it is trained with, and domain expertise is critical in creating highly efficient models. Though they are a valuable and differentiating asset to a company, machine learning models typically lack the copyright protection that protects ordinary software from unauthorized copying or cloning. eIQ Model Watermarking allows developers to copyright their machine learning models, while also enabling developers to detect unauthorized use and protect their unique IP.

For more information, visit NXP.com/eIQ

Check Also

ODU Connectors returning to the Southern Manufacturing Show

ODU-UK Ltd are pleased to be back, meeting-up with customers old and new at the …

© Copyright 2023, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom