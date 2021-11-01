NXP launches Real-Time Drivers (RTD) software for AUTOSAR and non-AUTOSAR

Delivering on its promise to tackle the cost and complexity of automotive software development, NXP has released its Real-Time Drivers (RTD) software supporting all S32 automotive processors featuring Arm Cortex-M or Cortex-R52 cores. One of several new offerings in the S32 software enablement platform, RTD supports the new S32K3 and existing S32K1/S32G families with a package of production-grade, safety-compliant software drivers that aim to simplify AUTOSAR and non-AUTOSAR application development. The use of a common code base and software API helps maximize software reuse across processor platforms, while the inclusion of the production license in the silicon price broadens AUTOSAR access for mass market developers.

As modern cars transition to software-defined vehicles, automotive software has emerged as the central development challenge. The S32K3 MCU software offerings help customers address this challenge while benefiting from the S32 Automotive platform’s common architecture and high levels of functional safety and security.

Software includes:

High-level interface for AUTOSAR; low level interface for non-AUTOSAR

ISO 26262 safety compliance up to ASIL D

AUTOSAR 4.4 including multi-core and security support

Comprehensive IP coverage via AUTOSAR standard and complex device drivers

Configurable using NXP’s S32 Configuration Tool or AUTOSAR partner toolchains

RTD has also been extended to the successful S32K1 MCU family providing software portability across the entire S32K portfolio from 128 KB to 8 MB and 32-pin to 289-pin.

Additional complimentary software for S32K3 MCUs includes Hardware Security Engine (HSE) firmware designed to anticipate future OEM requirements, and an Inter-Platform Communication Framework (IPCF) – middleware for managing communication and resources in multi-core/OS systems. A new Safety Software Framework (SAF) is available under license and contains safety libraries for fault detection and reaction mechanisms providing a foundation for ISO 26262 compliance.

S32K3 samples, evaluation boards and developer resources are expected to be available from early November at NXP Connects 2021 and the S32K3 product page.