NXP extends the S32G family of network processors to accelerate higher-performance software-defined vehicle applications

NXP Semiconductors has announced the extension of the S32G Vehicle Network Processors family with the introduction of the S32G3 Series with four initial devices. Software and pin-compatible with the popular S32G2 Series launched into full production in Q2 2021, these new devices offer up to 2.5x more applications processing performance, on-chip system memory and networking than the current highest-performance S32G2 Series device to enable more ECU consolidation and support intelligent software-defined vehicles. With the addition of the S32G3 Series, the S32G family now addresses a broader range of vehicle applications from safe microcontrollers to higher-performance domain controllers, safety processors, and zonal vehicle compute applications.

ECU consolidation and vehicle architecture evolution to domain and zonal architectures are emerging rapidly, requiring the integration of more processing, memory, networking bandwidth and resource isolation to support software-defined vehicles. These intelligent connected vehicles demand more advanced ADAS safety and secure real-time and applications processing to offer new vehicle and data-driven cloud services that support smart mobility and smart cities.

The S32G3 Series provides up to 2.5x more applications processing, Ethernet bandwidth on two ports and on-chip system memory than the current S32G2 Series’ highest-performance device (S32G274A). Additionally, it doubles the number of isolation domains, which are critical for future ECU consolidation. The substantial performance enhancements with the same package pinout meet the needs of more demanding software-defined vehicles. The EVB3 evaluation board, RDB3 reference design and GoldBox 3 rugged enclosure version, combined with a broad range of enablement software and the Vehicle Integration Platform (GoldVIP) for rapid connected gateway development, provide platform solutions to accelerate customer evaluation, development, proof-of-concept and time-to-market.

“With the industry move to more consolidated, software-defined vehicles, there is a need for more processing and memory,” said Brian Carlson, global marketing director for vehicle control and networking solutions, NXP. “The new S32G3 Series builds on the success of the S32G2 Series processors, launched into production in April 2021, by providing a significant performance boost to extend its range of vehicle applications and meet new market demands.”