NXP complies with new standard for automotive cybersecurity

NXP cybersecurity engineering processes are now certified as compliant with the new automotive cybersecurity standard ISO/SAE 21434.

NXP is said to be the first semiconductor supplier to be certified by TÜV SÜD to comply with the latest automotive cybersecurity standard ISO/SAE 21434. The new automotive cybersecurity standard aims to provide connected vehicles with robust protection from malicious cyberattacks. The standard requires OEMs and their supply chains to apply a security-by-design approach to their components, servers, and processes to reduce the risk of being vulnerable to attacks at any point in the vehicle lifetime, from the initial concept and design phases to end of life.

From July 2022 onward, vehicle manufacturers (automotive OEMs) must comply with the R155 automotive cybersecurity regulation for new vehicle type launches in Europe, Japan and Korea, which represents over a third of global vehicle production. Other regions are expected to follow. The standard ISO/SAE 21434 supports the implementation of the R155 requirements in organizations across the supply chain. NXP’s ISO/SAE 21434 certification helps enable OEMs to meet requirements of the R155 regulation.

Connected vehicles will inevitably communicate with outside entities, from other vehicles to smart city infrastructure and to the cloud. If left unsecured, the vehicle electronics systems could be compromised by attackers. Robust security measures are essential to prevent attacks and protect the vehicle, its systems, and the back-end networks that serve them from cyberattacks.

The existing policies and processes of NXP have been refined and extended to fully meet the requirements of the new standard ISO/SAE 21434.

The assessment and certification were conducted by TÜV SÜD. TÜV SÜD audited NXP’s organization, its policies and processes for compliance with new standard ISO/SAE 21434.

“With the increasing number of connected vehicles and technologies, it puts security at the forefront,” said Claudio Gregorio, department manager functional safety and c ybersecurity at TÜV SÜD. “The certification facilitates the security by design approach, enhancing trustworthiness and reducing complexity across the complex automotive supply chain.”