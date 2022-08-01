NXP collaborates with Foxconn on next generation vehicle platforms

NXP Semiconductors has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) to jointly develop platforms for a new generation of smart connected vehicles. Hon Hai (Foxconn), the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and a leading technology solution provider, will leverage NXP’s portfolio of automotive technologies and its longstanding expertise in safety and security to enable architectural innovation and platforms for electrification, connectivity and safe automated driving. The collaboration builds on the company’s initial digital cockpit partnership, based on the NXP i.MX applications processors and NXP Software Defined Radio platform.

The primary focus of the expanded collaboration is aimed at Foxconn’s efforts in electrical vehicle (EV) platforms, leveraging NXP’s system expertise and comprehensive electrification portfolio, from NXP S32 processors to analog-front-end, drivers, networking and power products. Another innovation priority is connectivity solutions using the latest NXP S32 domain and zonal controller family for gateways and vehicle networking control, while also advancing secure car access with ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). A third pillar is safe automated driving augmented by NXP’s leading radar solutions. NXP will also offer hardware and software support and will leverage the expertise of its well-rounded 3rd-party ecosystem in the areas of electrification, connectivity and automation.

“Foxconn sees the disruptive challenges and the potential for innovation in today’s automotive industry. This is a prime opportunity for our particular electronics expertise,” said Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn. “NXP’s longstanding expertise and leadership in automotive, its innovative products and its laser focus on safety, security and quality provide the foundation for the collaboration we are activating today.”

“We are proud to join forces with Foxconn today to support its ambitious leap into automotive and to jointly address the challenges and opportunities of a new generation of smart connected vehicles, especially Foxconn’s new electric vehicle platform,” said Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors. “The auto industry must become faster and more efficient, and NXP is pleased to extend its technology portfolio to enable electrification, next generation architectures, smart and secure car access systems and more.