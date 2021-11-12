NXP accelerates 5G infrastructure with low power dual-channel receive front end modules and pre-drivers

NXP Semiconductors has announced the new BTS6302U/6201U pre-drivers and BTS7203/5 dual-channel receive (RX) front end modules (FEM) for 5G massive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) infrastructure. These new devices offer low current consumption, reducing carrier operating costs. Developed using NXP’s silicon germanium (SiGe) process and in-house test and assembly, the new devices offer high levels of integration, reducing system costs for OEMs. These devices are currently being deployed by major OEMs.

While traditional base stations provide four to eight transmit and receive channels, 5G massive MIMO infrastructure designs typically call for 32 or 64 transmit and receive channels. This allows for increased network throughput and responsiveness, but can also increase costs. By offering a dual-channel solution optimized for low current consumption, NXP RX FEMs address the need for additional channels, while simultaneously reducing power needs and operating costs for both carriers and OEMs.

The BTS6302U pre-driver is designed to offer optimized 5G performance, with low current consumption and an integrated balun to reduce external components, simplifying design and reducing overall system costs. These new pre-Driver and RX FEM devices are also compatible with NXP’s RapidRF series of reference boards, which further reduce 5G development cycles and time to market.

“With 5G deployments rolling out worldwide, OEMs and carriers must find new ways to optimize power consumption without compromising network quality,” said Doeco Terpstra, VP and general manager smart antenna solutions, NXP. “This new dual-channel RX FEM and pre-driver solutions offers exactly that and will help accelerate the deployment of more sustainable 5G networks.”