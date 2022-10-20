NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin Nano to be released in Q1 2023 and will be available from Impulse Embedded

NVIDIA has announced that the Jetson Orin Nano is to be released in Q1 2023 and will be available integrated into a range of rugged Edge Computers from Impulse Embedded, the provider of industrial computing systems and solutions.

Sitting on the entry-level side of Jetson’s offerings, this new module targets the growing demand for real-time processing capabilities in AI (Artificial Intelligence) devices such as smart cameras, handheld’s, smart meters, and service robots, where integrators often require a lower power and a more cost-effective solution.

The Jetson Orin Nano offers up to 80x the AI Performance of its predecessor, providing a substantial boost in on-device, low-latency processing without increasing power consumption or cost.

The Jetson Orin Nano series will be available in two versions, a 4GB and an 8GB model, each denoting the amount of LPDDR5 respectively. The 4GB version features a 512-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) with 16 Tensor cores, whilst the 8GB version features 1024-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 32 Tensor cores. Each version shares the same MAX GPU frequency of 625MHz, delivering 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Both versions of the Jetson Orin Nano will include a 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU (Central Processing Unit), Ampere architecture GPU, video decode engine, ISP, video image compositor, audio processing engine, and video input block.

Additionally, the modules feature various high-speed interfaces including, up to 7-lanes of PCIe Gen3, 3x 10-Gbps, USB3.2 Gen 2, Eight lanes of MIPI CSI-2 camera ports and a comprehensive range of supported sensor I/O, further lending these modules towards those lightweight applications discussed previously.

Those familiar with the Jetson range might be aware that NVIDIA has always set out with the idea of scalability, cost effectiveness and simplicity. Therefore, the Jetson Orin Nano features the same 70x45mm 260-pin SODIMM footprint found in the Nano, TX2 NX, Xavier NX and Orin NX modules, which can reduce engineering costs when scaling up.

Following the announcement of the Jetson Orin Nano, this will be the first time that a single NVIDIA GPU architecture (NVIDIA Ampere) will span the entire Jetson range, from the entry-level Jetson Orin Nano, through to high-end Jetson AGX Orin, further enforcing the scaling potential whilst minimising the need for additional development.

Developing the perfect industrial AI computing solution can be difficult, costly, and time-consuming. With Impulse Embedded’s experienced systems capabilities, they can create reliable, repeatable, and robust systems to help reduce customer’s costs and development time. With their team of in-house engineers and specialists, all with decades of experience, Impulse Embedded says that it can deliver fully deployable embedded Edge AI computing solutions straight out of the box.

