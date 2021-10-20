nVent/Schroff Card-Lok High Clamp Force PCB Retainers available from Foremost

Foremost Electronics, the engineering-led Essex based importer and distributor of electromechanical components, can now supply the nVent/Schroff Card-Lok range of high thermal performance and high clamp force PCB retainers for use in rugged environments. The new Card-Lok retainers have been designed to be drop-in replacements for most applications currently using standard Card-Loks and provide on average more than 3X the amount of clamp force compared to similarly sized Card-Loks.

Standard COTS and modified Card-Loks are available to meet a wide range of requirements and include designs for second level maintenance including torque limiting and tool-less card locks. With their small and lightweight designs typical applications include industrial systems, defence, space flight, communications, computers and intelligence surveillance.

As more systems are being exposed to increased shock and vibration, sufficient printed circuit board retention is critical as are the requirements of SWaP (reducing size and weight while effectively handling increasing power). SWaP is a continuing challenge for defence and aerospace designers and manufacturers and is especially important in airborne applications where weight equates to cost, or for unmanned vehicles where space is a premium. The need to miniaturize the size of electronics has also been driven by the growing need for devices that can easily be carried over long distances by operators.

Historically greater clamp force has only been available with larger profile card locks which require more space in the enclosure, are heavier and consume valuable board space. The new nVent/Schroff high clamp force design features 30⁰ wedge angles versus the 45⁰ wedge angles on conventional card lock designs. The shallower angle provides greater normal force between the wedges resulting in enhanced clamp performance. The high clamp force is said to provide on average more than 3X the amount of clamp force compared to similarly sized card locks. The new high clamp force retainers have been designed to be drop-in replacements for most applications currently using standard clamp locks.