Nuclei Studio IDE now with SEGGER’s emRun runtime library for RISC-V

SEGGER and Nuclei Technology, a China-based RISC-V processor IP and solution company, have announced that the Nuclei Studio IDE now comes integrated with SEGGER’s emRun runtime library. As a result of this cooperation, executables produced by the Nuclei toolchain using emRun are both smaller and faster.

emRun is a complete C runtime library for use with any toolchain. Written from the ground up specifically for embedded devices, it is designed to provide high chip performance with the smallest possible memory footprint. In many cases, the reduced code size makes it possible to use smaller microcontrollers and less on-chip memory, which can lead to significant cost savings.

Included in emRun is emFloat, a complete, fully optimized and verified floating-point library for embedded systems. emFloat’s arithmetic routines are hand-coded in assembly language and optimized for small code size and high execution speed.

“This is another great step forward for RISC-V and for SEGGER in China,” says Guowei (Lionheart) Chen, executive director & general manager, SEGGER Microcontroller China Co. “We believe we have the ideal components for Silicon Vendors, especially small and mid-sized companies, that want to start with a perfect, affordable solution. We are proud to be jointly enhancing the RISC-V ecosystem with Nuclei.”

Huaqi Fang, software director of the CoreTech department at Nuclei, said: “SEGGER has made a huge and lasting contribution to the development of the RISC-V ecosystem and is one of the key players broadening RISC-V usage. The integration of the emRun library will help Nuclei Studio to progress and to provide more possibilities, especially in embedded MCU scenarios. It provides excellent code size and performance, both in terms of efficiency and cost. With the continuous development of the RISC-V ecosystem and more iterative upgrades of our software platform, we also look forward to more cooperation opportunities between the two parties in the future.”

emRun’s value and performance has been widely proven as part of SEGGER’s Embedded Studio IDE, which can also be used to easily evaluate this performance, free of charge.

www.segger.com/emrun