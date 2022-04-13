Now from Distec: new SMARC 2.1 module “conga-SA7” from congatec

Distec, a specialist in TFT flat panel displays and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications, is adding congatec’s new SMARC 2.1 module conga-SA7 to its product range. The SMARC computer-on-module is available with the new Intel Elkhard Lake processor Atom x6000E, Pentium J6xxx and N6xxx or with the Celeron J6xxx and N6xxx.

“Small, robust and powerful,” is how Thomas Schrefel, embedded product manager at Distec, described the new SMARC module. “Particularly impressive are the significantly improved processor and graphics performance of up to 200 per cent with low power consumption.” With the new processor architecture, Intel says single-thread performance has been increased by 1.7 times, multi-thread performance by 1.5 times and graphics even by double. The conga-SA7 can be operated fanless and withstands harsh environments with vibrations and temperatures from -40°C to +85°C.

Those who do not require the industrial temperature range can use the commercial version from 0°C to +60°C. The module is therefore predestined for a wide range of requirements in the fields of medical technology, transportation, measurement technology and many more.

Long-term availability and industrial quality

The compact SMARC module with dimensions of only 82 x 50 mm is currently scheduled for availability until at least 2030. Due to this long-term availability, its industrial design and the universal SMARC form factor, it offers high flexibility and best reliability for high-quality applications.

Connection diversity in a small area

Despite its small size, the conga-SA7 with its MXM3 connector offers 314 pins to connect the module to the carrier board. DP++, two Gigabit LAN ports with TSN support, two USB 3.1 Gen2, six USB 2.0, SATA, up to 4 PCIe lane, 4x UART, I2C and many more connectors are available. In addition, the conga-SA7 offers two onboard CAN interfaces. Optionally, the SMARC 2.1 module is available with Wifi/BT, LVDS and/or additional DP++. For fast development success, two carrier boards with different functionalities are currently available from congatec.