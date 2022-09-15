Now for AEC-Q100 Grade 1: RECOM RPX series DC/DC converters at Rutronik

The RECOM RPX DC/DC converters in QFN housings are now also available as ‘-Q’ variants which meet the strict requirements of the automotive industry according to AEC-Q100 Grade 1. Optionally, they can also be equipped with ‘wettable flanks’ for automated optical inspection (AOI). The extremely small, lead-free, and thermally optimized 3 x 5 x 1.6 mm housing operates with derating up to well over 100 °C ambient temperature, both for the RPX-0.5Q (0.5 A) and the RPX-1.5Q variant (1.5 A). These and other products from RECOM are available at www.rutronik24.com.

In the RPX series, the required inductance is already integrated. For full functionality, only external input and output capacitors adapted to the respective application are required. On/off control and synchronization inputs are equipped with a power-good output. The input voltage range of the converters is up to 36 V. Output can be trimmed from 0.8 V to 30 V.

State-of-the-art integration and advanced 3D packaging techniques

The over-moulded Flip-Chip-on-Leadframe (FCOL) construction used ensures the lowest thermal resistance of the enclosure. This also makes it possible to keep manufacturing and end-product prices low.

Extensive protection mechanisms

The DC/DC converters are equipped with a soft-start function, as well as full short-circuit, overcurrent, over-temperature, and input under-voltage protection. Electromagnetic interference is kept low thanks to the FCOL design. A fixed frequency operation allows easy implementation of the required additional filtering.

