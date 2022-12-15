Now also available with capacitances of 10 F, 25 F and 150 F: EATON’s HS / HSL Hybrid Supercapacitors at Rutronik

EATON offers high-performance energy storage devices with particularly high capacity for reliable use in emergency power supply, pulse power and hybrid energy systems with the HS / HSL hybrid supercapacitors. Their flexibility is particularly impressive: they can be used as a stand-alone energy storage device or in combination with batteries to optimize costs, service life and operating time. System requirements can range from a few microwatts to hundreds of watts. The EATON supercapacitor portfolio is available at www.rutronik24.com.

Their operating voltage of 3.8 V provides high energy, while the low ESR ensures high power density. Low self-discharge makes them ideal for use in combination with batteries.

 

Low temperatures down to -25 °C are part of the application range of the HSL supercapacitors. On the other hand, the HS variant has an extended temperature range of up to +85 °C.  The capacitors are also lead-free, halogen-free and RoHS-compliant.

 

Further fields of application include industrial backup / ride-through, backup for IT server, smart water and gas meters, IoT energy storage, medical emergency power supply / alarm systems and truck / container asset tracking.

 

For further information about the HS- / HSL-hybrid supercapacitors from EATON and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.

