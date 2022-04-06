Now also available in 3.6 mm: Amphenol SurLok Plus connectors at Rutronik

High reliability in harsh environments: Amphenol offers the SurLok Plus series, a highly reliable alternative to conventional compression lugs. With an IP 67 protection rating, it is a version of the original SurLok series that is sealed against environmental influences. That makes it ideal for use in harsh, demanding environments. Energy storage, e-mobility, process control, and heavy equipment are the main markets and applications for this connector, which is available for order at www.rutronik24.com.

SurLok Plus is available in smaller sizes (3.6mm, 5.7mm, 8.0mm) than its predecessor SurLok and features a quick-lock and press-to-release design. Because Amphenol uses industry standards for crimp, screw, and busbar termination options, no additional investment in special torque tools is required. This combination allows for straightforward on-site installation.

Three different colours (red, black, orange) and different mechanical coding options allow multiple SurLok Plus connectors to be used side-by-side without the risk of reverse polarity.

Key features of the 3.6 mm variant at a glance:

• Current rating: 50 A to 70 A

• Gender: receptacle, plug/right angle

• Feature: flat, busbar (20°) or 10 mm2 (70 A)

• Key: 20°, 30°

For more information about SurLok Plus connectors from Amphenol and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.