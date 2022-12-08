Novatek adopts CEVA’s latest Sensor Hub DSP for new multi-sensor IP camera SoC

CEVA, the licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, has announced that Novatek Microelelctonics Corp, a fabless chip design company, has licensed and deployed the SP500 DSP from CEVA’s SensPro2 Sensor Hub DSP architecture family in its newest generation NT98530 multi-sensor IP Camera SoC targeting surveillance, retail, smart city, transportation and more. Novatek was ranked No.2 in Taiwan and No. 6 in the world by fabless chip design house revenue in 2021, and specializes in smart display and smart image total solutions, ranging from full line of display ICs and SoC for all types of display and image applications. To date, Novatek has shipped more than 1 billion SoCs worldwide.

This latest engagement extends the long and successful partnership between the two companies, which spans almost a decade of licensing multiple generations of CEVA’s computer vision, audio/voice and AI DSPs. The companies will showcase this latest Edge AI camera solution at CES 2023 in CEVA’s meeting suite.

“Today’s multi-sensor security cameras need powerful computer vision and edge AI processing capabilities to maximize performance and minimize the reliance on cloud connectivity for intelligent analysis,” said Novatek AVP Jimmy Su. “CEVA’s SP500 DSP delivers superior real-time performance for computer vision, AI-based analytics and multi-sensing sensor fusion at the edge, ensuring our customers have a powerful, flexible edge AI camera solution which they can customize to their requirements.”

The Novatek NT98530 SoC is a highly-integrated SoC with high image quality, low bitrate, low power consumption, providing the best cost/performance Edge-Computing IP camera solution in the market today for multi-sensor security cameras. It supports up to 640M pixel/sec to achieve over 8MPixel/60FPS video performance while simultaneously performing advanced AI on each frame, with minimal power consumption. The integrated SensPro2, CEVA’s latest DSP generation along with its comprehensive & optimized SDKs delivers up to 6X DSP performance improvement in computer vision, 2X AI inferencing improvement and 20% lower power compared to its predecessor, ensuring that Novatek’s latest SoC has ample performance available to support even the most complex computer vision algorithms and neural networks inferencing.

“We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with Novatek to enable their latest generation surveillance SoC support multiple cameras and the most advanced computer/vision AI use cases,” said Ran Snir, Vice President and General Manager of the Vision Business Unit at CEVA. “Our SensPro2 DSP is primed to support more of the camera analytics workload in real time at the edge, including the ability to perform vision/AI processing for multiple camera sensors in parallel, at minimal power consumption”.

