Nokia 5G standalone private wireless network selected by Sandvik to advance digital transformation in mining

Nokia today announced that Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology will deploy a Nokia 5G SA industrial-grade private wireless network at its test mine in Tampere, Finland.

Based on Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), the 5G standalone (SA) network will be used to enhance communications and connectivity at the facility, a real-life mining environment where Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology tests, develops and prototypes mining solutions for its customers worldwide.

The network will enable fast, reliable and secure voice and video communications in a mining setting, which presents highly challenging deployment conditions. Its 5G capability will also be used for automated mining processes, enabling remote machine operations over 4K video links between deep underground and the surface control center.

Patrick Murphy, President, Rock Drills and Technologies, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology said: “By deploying a Nokia 5G SA private wireless network with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud, we can trial and showcase an entirely new range of game-changing products and capabilities here in our Tampere test mine.

“As we work with our customers to help them leverage technology to digitalize their operations, the introduction of 5G opens the door to new opportunities in robotics, remote and autonomous operations, full-fleet automation, analytics and enhanced safety. As such, it comprises a breakthrough in the digital transformation of mining.”

Stephan Litjens, General Manager, Nokia Digital Automation Cloud said: “It’s an honor to work with a world-class company such as Sandvik on leading-edge digital automation solutions for the mining industry. With 5G SA, its high speed, low latency performance and edge computing, the next steps on this journey can be taken.

“Through our plug-and-play Nokia DAC platform we’re supporting Sandvik to realize not only its own digital transformation goals, but also those of the wider industry as it continues to deliver value to mining customers worldwide.”

Scalable according to needs, Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) an industrial-grade digital automation service platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network. A compact, plug-and-play system, it comprises network equipment and a cloud-based operation monitoring system. With Nokia DAC, users can securely collect, process and host all generated proprietary data on site.

Established in 1972, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology test mine provides the opportunity to test and demonstrate Sandvik equipment and solutions in a realistic environment that comprises several kilometers of underground tunnels. It offers in-house training, provides a forum for knowledge and technology development, supports customers with product testing and performs failure analysis.