NodOn presents its range of radio smart relay switches and its OEM solutions

NodOn, French industrial manufacturer of smart building devices will be at IoT World to present its range of smart relay switches and its latest innovations: a room temperature controller and a multi features sensor.

Hundreds of thousands of smart relay switches designed by NodOn are installed in housings and buildings accross the world. NodOn has completed its range of relay switches to cover all uses: lighting, roller shutter, heating, automatisms, etc.

At IoT World, NodOn will exhibit a full range of relay switches available as OEM/white label with a full firmware, radio, design customization.

“Our expertise is multiple, we advise our customers in their product development and support them from design to delivery. We master different RF protocols such as Bluetooth, Zigbee, EnOcean to design a product compatible with our customer ecosystem,” explains Thomas GAUTHIER, CEO of NodOn.

In working with Somfy, Schneider or even Leroy Merlin, the manufacturer plays a part in the adoption of smart devices in building, residential, tertiary or even industry.

Seen at CES in Las Vegas, those two novelties will be presented at IoT World: a room temperature controller and a sensor with several features.

The new thermostat allows to smartly manage the heating for more comfort and to make energy savings. It meters the temperature and humidity in a room, allowing to automatically or manually -thanks to the wheel- adapt the heating. Its four buttons allows to launch chosen scenarios: eco mode, no frost, welcome scenario. It is available in white label and OEM.

The sensor has 6 features, that the customer choose according to its needs and uses:

Accelerometer

Magnetometer

Temperature sensor

TMR sensor

Humidity sensor

Reed switch

It can be used as a door window opening sensor, or as a temperature/humidity sensor. It is available in white label and OEM.