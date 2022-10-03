Nicomatic high-performance micro-connectors available from Lane Electronics

Lane Electronics, a franchised distributor for many of the industry’s major electrical and electronic connector manufacturers, can supply a wide range of Nicomatic high-performance micro-connectors from stock. Nicomatic connectors are modular in design and manufacture, which is said to provide impressive versatility in connector form and function while offering the same high levels of proven mechanical, electrical and environmental performance and dependability normally associated with much larger connectors.

These very compact and lightweight connectors help design engineers address the latest requirements in high-performance, high-reliability, high-mobility electronic equipment. Applications include UAVs, robotics and new technologies, space satellites and radars, airborne and ground applications in civil and defence avionics.

Key Nicomatic products available from Lane Electronics include:

DMM – rugged 2mm pitch metal cased connectors complying to MIL-DTL-83513G. They allow space-saving, electromagnetic and mechanical protection with high modularity contact options: Signal (LF), Power (HP), and Coax (HF) up to 10M arrangements.

DLMM – metalized Composite Connectors with 2mm pitch delivering lightweight Micro-D MIL 83513 type solutions for weight and space-constrained applications. Supplied on 2 rows with from 4 to 32 pins and shell sizes from 10, 16, 22, 26, and 32 pins. The DLMM range allows mixed and modular arrangements including signal, power and coax, terminations.

CMM – 2mm pitch connectors are designed to meet or exceed electrical and mechanical performances of MIL-DTL-55302F and BS-9525-F0033 standards. This modular connector offers extreme modularity providing more than twenty million arrangements. Signal, power and coaxial contacts are available in 1 to 3 rows and up to 120 pins. They are Highly resistant to vibrations and shocks and temperature cycled between -60°C and + 260°C.

AMM Micro connectors feature a 1mm pitch, meet MIL-DTL-83513G and MIL-DTL-55302G and are ideal for the most demanding space constraint issues. The highly reliable AMM series offers five standard contact layouts 06, 10, 20, 34, or 50 contacts distributed over 2 rows, and are simple to customize. Special features such as an integrated guidance pin for stacking purposes keeps interconnect solutions simple and efficient.

EMM Micro connectors features a 1.27mm pitch and achieves more than 40% space reduction compared to its parent CMM or 20% compared to standard Micro-D. Designed to meet the performance requirements of MIL 83513, it integrates key features such as reversed contacts, integrated 90° back protection and interchangeable hardware.

OMM micro-circular connectors are designed for board-to-cable interconnections and allow space-saving thanks to their shape and captive screw fixing. They save weight and meet MIL-DTL-55302F performances. Contacts are dismountable for easy maintenance.

Microflex 2mm pitch hi-rel flexible harness interconnection is a flat cable harness with screw fixing for a high vibration environment and has been tested to meet MIL-DTL-55302F performances. This jumper mates with CMM 220 2mm pitch connector for high mechanical resistance.

Lane Electronics says that it is an ideal source for all key connector types including circular, filtered, RF, coaxial, sub – miniature, backshells and adaptors, D connectors, aerospace, test & measurement, IDC, PCB connectors, edge connectors and connectors for rack and panel applications.

