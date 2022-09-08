Nicomatic expands UK team on back of increased business across all market sectors for modular and custom interconnects

August 2022, Bon-en-Chablais, France: Nicomatic, the leading manufacturer of high-performance interconnect systems, announces it has expanded its UK team on the back of increased business, especially in custom designs across all its market sectors, including aerospace, UAVs, rail, energy, robotics, medical, consumer electronics, motorsport and industrial.

The newest appointment is Carl Jenkins, who is appointed Field Applications Engineer and strengthens the customer-facing team. Jenkins joins from a background in connectors, cable assembly and hazardous area systems. Jenkins, 38, has extensive mechanical design experience which fits well with Nicomatic’s customer base – Nicomatic specialises in high – performance micro connectors which are highly modular, with many ranges able to be configured in hundreds of thousands of combinations. Demand is up too for full-custom designs, as well as complete systems.

Jenkins comments: “Nicomatic is very much about enabling our customers’ vision and it’s really exciting to work with customers to make that happen, whether that is with one of our modular interconnect ranges, such as EMM, DMM or CMM or a full-custom design where my CAD skills are really useful – at the moment, I’m working with an F1 motorsport team on a full-custom design, for example. The Nicomatic culture is fantastic too and quite unique – employee empowerment is the company philosophy, which basically means shared vision and values, co-construction of strategy, and a truly customer-centric culture”.