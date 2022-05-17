Nicomatic expands UK custom connector team with appointment of specialist Field Applications Engineer, Quentin Rillié

Custom interconnect solutions designed and delivered within 3 – 12 weeks from initial request

Bon-en-Chablais, France: Nicomatic has expanded its UK team with the addition of highly-experienced custom connector specialist, Quentin Rillié, Field Applications Engineer, Custom Solutions, who has transferred to the UK operation from Nicomatic’s headquarters and manufacturing facility in France. Quentin has specialized in the design of Nicomatic custom solutions since joining the company some three years ago and brings his significant experience of solving more challenging design problems direct to the company’s UK customer base.

Nicomatic designs and manufactures over a thousand custom solutions every year, solving customer design challenges to find the optimum solution for applications needing high-speed transmission, signal integrity and reliable performance under space-constrained or challenging environments, or where standard solutions are overly-complex, or simply no longer available. Experts in rugged connectors for aerospace, defence, medical and rail markets, Nicomatic supplies custom connectors in short lead times and with no minimum order requirement.

Managing Director, Phil McDavitt comments: ”Due to our modular manufacturing methods, Nicomatic standard connector ranges offer hundreds of thousands of configurations, but there are multiple instances where a custom solution really is the optimum solution, adding technical capability to a system, saving weight and space and even saving cost when all “hidden cost/time” factors are taken into account. Having Quentin’s vast experience in designing custom solutions here in the UK means our team can work directly face-to-face with UK customers or even co-design within their teams if wished. We are delighted to welcome him.”

