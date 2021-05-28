Nicola Della Malva joins Powell Electronics to support customers in Italy

Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, has announced the appointment of electronics connector veteran, Nicola Della Malva as country manager for Italy and South East Europe.

Previously with PEI Genesis, which he set up in Italy 11 years ago, ITT and Yamaichi, Della Malva is a well-known figure and will be able to bring design as well as commercial support to the role.

Commented Powell Electronics’ European MD, Gary Evans: “It’s fantastic to have Nicola on board. His vast experience and knowledge of the connector market will prove invaluable to Powell, our customers and manufacturing partners alike.”

Added Della Malva: “I am very pleased to have joined Powell. Being based in the EU with stocks held in Ireland, Powell’s customers can side-step all the problems that Brexit is causing. Powell already has a great line up of franchises including Glenair, Lemo, TE (value add products), Amphenol and Positronic and I am keen to start helping customers find the right solutions for their interconnection challenges.”