NICHIA’s advanced phosphor technology LEDs deliver joint-boost in colour rendering and efficacy

NICHIA, LED manufacturer and inventor of the high-brightness blue and white LEDs, announces its H6 series.

Implemented into NICHIA’s 3030 mid-power 757 package to start, the new family of LEDs delivers the highest multi-level boost in colour rendition and efficacy whilst maintaining the outstanding lifetime expected from NICHIA. Indeed, the H6 series delivers a colour rendering index (CRI) of 90 while maintaining a level of efficacy seen in standard CRI 80 LEDs.

Regularly, lighting professionals have needed to sacrifice lumen efficacy when seeking elite colour quality in LEDs. NICHIA’s latest LED family provides better all-round performance for those luminaires targeting discerning environments, especially in shops, restaurants, hotels, and galleries/museum, and restroom settings where colour rendering and energy savings are imperative design considerations. The solutions are particularly useful for general Illumination fixtures (such as troffers, tracks, downlights, spots, and desk lights among others) to boost the vividness of rich coloured merchandise, artworks and furniture, as well as to set mood, add accents or grab attention in retail and hospitality venues.

NICHIA’s new H6 series takes advantage of a unique red narrow band phosphor technology, among other semiconductor processes and packaging techniques, to develop LEDs which achieve a colour quality better than traditional CRI 90 LEDs with R9 content greater than 50 while maintaining an efficacy better than many CRI 80 LEDs. In fact, the 0.2W H6 series delivers a typical luminous efficacy of 200 lm/W, a 20% increase in efficacy compared to many CRI 90 LEDs available in the market.

“Generally speaking, there is usually a trade-off between achieving high lumen efficacy and a high CRI. By optimising the light spectrum, NICHIA has made a technology breakthrough to deliver both superior luminous efficacy and high CRI,” said Yuji Itsuki, General Manager of Marketing, NICHIA. “The NICHIA brand has been at the forefront of lighting innovation for decades and these new additions to the company’s LED portfolio are so exciting because they continue to offer unrivalled high-quality illumination, reliability and energy efficiency.”

NICHIA’s H6 LED solution in a 3030 mid-power 757 package is now available in OEM quantities. For additional information, customers can contact their local NICHIA office.