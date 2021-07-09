Next generation 56mm stepper motors provide 40% higher torque and 3% higher efficiency

EAO has introduced a new family of 56mm two-phase stepper motors that offer up to 40% higher torque than existing models to reduce cycle times and improve positioning speed in end-equipment such as precision medical devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, CCTV cameras, ATMs and XY positioning stages.

Developed by motion control specialist Sanyo Denki the new SanMotion SM256 Series stepper motors are available with depths ranging between 41.8 mm and 85.8 mm and delivering holding torques spanning 0.77 Nm up to 2.5 Nm. The manufacturer’s use of the latest automated motor winding, assembly and test procedures has reduced operational noise by 3dB(A) (typ.) compared to existing Sanyo Denki stepper motors, boosted motor efficiency by 3% and added 40% more torque. These improvements will reduce the power consumption of end-equipment and contribute to reduced vibration and a more stable temperature curve during operation.

According to Robert Davies, Marketing Manager with Sanyo Denki UK representative EAO Ltd., the new SanMotion SM256 Series stepper motor family comprises 24 unipolar versions and 36 bipolar versions and include single and dual shaft types and a choice of five drive current/phase options: “Optional configuration options that facilitate easy integration into the end equipment include factory fitted encoders, electromagnetic brakes, low backlash gearboxes, connecting cables and matching drivers”, Davies said. “All units can be further customised to meet specific customer requirements.”

The new SanMotion SM256 devices take their place in Sanyo Denki’s comprehensive family of stepper motors with frame sizes that range from 14 mm to 106mm.

For further information please contact Robert Davies, Marketing Manager EAO Ltd.

Tel: +44 / 1444 236 000 Email: robert.davies@eao.com or visit https://eao.com/uk/en/countries/sales-companies/united-kingdom/sanyo-denki/news/details/article/new-sanyo-denki-56mm-stepper-motors-provide-industrys-highest-torque-for-fast-and-precise-motion-co/

and www.eao.com/sanmotion