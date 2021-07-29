Nexperia’s new bipolar junction transistors in DPAK-package deliver high reliability performance for automotive and industrial applications

18 hours ago Automotive, ICs & Semiconductors, Industrial, News 81 Views

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, announced nine new power bipolar transistors, extending its portfolio of products in the thermally and electrically advantageous DPAK package to cover applications from 2 A to 8 A and from 45 V up to 100 V.

The new MJD series parts are pin-to-pin compatible with other MJD devices in DPAK-package, and they also offer significant reliability benefits.

Available as automotive-qualified AEC-Q101 devices and industrial grade parts, the new MJD series bipolar transistors are rated at 2 A 50 V (MJD2873/-Q), 3 A 100 V (MJD31CH-Q), 4 A 45 V (MJD148/-Q), and 6 A 100 V (MJD41C /-Q and MJD42C /-Q). The MJD31CH-Q is designed as high gain version. All parts offer class-leading DPAK package reliability performance, with an industry-standard footprint. The bipolar transistors suit a wide range of applications such as LED automotive lighting; backlight dimming in LCD displays; linear voltage regulators; relay replacement; motor drives and MOSFET drivers.

Pedram Zoroofchi, Product Manager at Nexperia comments: “Nexperia is known as a high volume, high quality supplier for a broad customer base. By widening our MJD series of power bipolar transistors we provide designers with additional voltage-current options in a robust DPAK package. Therefore, our customers can benefit from the renowned quality and performance offered by Nexperia as a high-performance supplier.”

Check Also

From the cabinet to the field – flexible feed-throughs for M12 and M12 Power

M12 and M12 Power control cabinet feed-throughs from binder ensure a robust and secure connection …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom