Nexperia”Æs 650 V GaN FETs enable 80 PLUS ¢ē Titanium-class power supplies operating at 2 kW and above

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, today announced volume availability of its second-generation 650 V power GaN FET device family, offering significant performance advantages over previous technologies and competitive devices.

With R DS(on) performance down to 35 mΩ (typical), the new power GaN FETs target single phase AC/DC and DC/DC industrial switched mode power supplies (SMPS), ranging from 2 kW to 10 kW, especially server and telecoms supplies that must meet 80 PLUS® Titanium efficiency regulations. The devices are also an excellent fit for solar inverters and servo drives in the same power range.

Available in TO-247 packaging, the new 650V H2 power GaN FETs deliver a 36% shrinkage in die size for a given R DS(on) value, for better stability and efficiency. The cascode configuration eliminates the need for complicated drivers, speeding time to market. The devices deliver outstanding performance in both hard-switching and soft-switching configurations, offering designers maximum flexibility.

Dilder Chowdhury, Nexperia’s GaN Strategic Marketing Director explains: “Titanium is the most demanding of the 80 PLUS® specifications, requiring >91 % efficiency under full load conditions (>96% at 50% load). Achieving this level of performance in server power applications operating at 2 kW and above, using conventional silicon components, is complex and challenging. Nexperia’s new power GaN FETs are ideally suited to an elegant, bridgeless totem pole configuration that uses fewer components and reduces both physical size and costs.”

The Nexperia GAN041-650WSB GaN FETs are now available in high volume.

For more information, including product datasheets and quick learning videos, visit https://www.nexperia.com/products/gan-fets.html.