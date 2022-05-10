Nexperia widens its offering of discrete components in miniature DFN packaging with side-wettable flanks

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, has added products to a growing range of discrete devices which it provides in leadless DFN packages with side-wettable flanks (SWF). These space-saving and rugged components help satisfy the needs of next generation applications in smart and electric vehicles. The AEC-Q101 range of devices available cuts across all Nexperia’s product groups and includes:

BC817QBH-Q and BC807QBH-Q series 45 V, 500 mA NPN/PNP general-purpose transistors in DFN1110D-3.

BAT32LS-Q and BAT42LS-Q general purpose Schottky diode in DFN1006BD-2

BAS21LS-Q high-speed switching diode in DFN1006BD-2 package.

PDTA143/114/124/144EQB-Q series 50 V 100 mA PNP Resistor-Equipped Transistor (RET) family in DFN1110D-3 package.

2N7002KQB – 60 V N-channel Trench MOSFET and BSS84AKQB – 50 V, P-channel Trench MOSFET in DFN1110D-3 package.

Leadless DFN packages are up to 90 per cent smaller than SOT23 packages and this helps to reduce the amount of board space required for the rapidly increasing number of electronic components being used in the latest vehicles. The side-wettable flank feature offers very reliable automated optical inspection (AOI) of solder joint quality. Nexperia’s DFN packages deliver excellent thermal performance with high P tot and are also the most rugged in the industry passing extended lifetime and reliability tests.

“Nexperia pioneered side-wettable DFN and now offers the widest range of AEC-Q101 qualified discrete components in these miniature leadless packages”, states Mark Roeloffzen, senior vice president & general manager of Nexperia’s Bipolar Discretes Business Group. “More than 460 different high-volume devices are available in the recently released DFN1412D-3, DFN1110D-3, and DFN1006BD-2 packages. By offering even more devices in these miniature packages, Nexperia provides design engineers with greater opportunities to make their designs future-proof, having an impact on the mobility of the future. The new technology has already seen success with design-in and commitment from major Tier 1 automotive suppliers”.

Samples and production quantities are available today. For more information, including product specs and datasheets, please visit www.nexperia.com/automotiveDFN