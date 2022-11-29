Nexperia releases ultrafast 650 V recovery rectifiers for automotive and industrial applications

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, has expanded its portfolio of Clip-bonded FlatPower (CFP) packaged diodes for industrial and automotive applications. The latest additions include four 650 V, 1 A parts available in CFP3 and CFP5 packages intended for use in onboard chargers (OBC) and inverters for electric vehicles, power converters, PV inverters, and power supplies in industrial applications. Standard products include the PNU65010ER (CFP3) and PNU65010EP (CFP5) while AEC-Q101 qualified products include the PNU65010ER-Q (CFP3) and PNU65010EP-Q (CFP5).

These automotive and industrial-grade rectifiers provide the optimal tradeoff between ultrafast soft switching behaviour and low forward voltage drop to help minimize power losses in high-frequency applications. Their small CFP footprint saves board space (compared to SMA/B packaged devices), enabling reliable, high-density designs without compromising on electrical performance. These 650 V diodes are already being used in several designs of Tier 1 automotive and industrial suppliers.

Nexperia continues to invest heavily in expanding its capacity to match the growing market demand for CFP-packaged products. To address the needs of a wide range of high-voltage power applications, Nexperia intends to develop the market’s most extensive portfolio of 650 V (up to 30 A) recovery rectifiers in surface mount packaging. For products with a current rating over 10 A, customers will have the option of ultrafast or hyperfast switching products in a choice of forward voltage specifications.

The first parts with higher current ratings of 2 A and 3 A in CFP packaging are planned for release in the first quarter of next year. Further releases in DPAK / D2PAK are scheduled for later in 2023 and over the course of 2024. These will also be available in standard and automotive-qualified versions.

www.nexperia.com/automotive-recovery-rectifier