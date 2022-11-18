Nexperia invests in sustainable alternatives to batteries

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, is broadening to its portfolio of power management products to include energy harvesting solutions. Energy can be harvested from light, vibrations, radio waves or temperature gradients and can therefore be used to replace batteries in low-power applications like smart wearables and autonomous wireless sensor nodes.

The expansion of Nexperia’s expertise comes through the acquisition of Netherlands-based Nowi, founded in 2016. Nowi’s PMICs combine the smallest PCB footprint with the lowest BOM cost and the best average harvesting performance. The manufacturing capacity and capability of Nexperia as well as its global infrastructure will ensure that together, Nowi will be able to speed the production of these solutions enabling higher volume production and shipping by the end of 2022 and early 2023.

“Nowi represents a strategically important investment because energy harvesting is the perfect complement to Nexperia’s existing power management capabilities,” says Dan Jensen, general manager Business Group Analog & Logic ICs at Nexperia. “This decision means Nexperia can now offer customers a sustainable alternative to battery power for their products, that will be available in the market quickly. The team at Nowi has built a strong foundation on which we are only looking to build and facilitate the ability to scale – both from the production side, but also the business and the team. We are excited to be bringing the Nowi team into the Nexperia family.”

“Becoming part of Nexperia makes sense on many levels,” according to Simon van der Jagt, Nowi B.V. CEO. “Having access to the fabrication, sales, and marketing infrastructure of a large semiconductor manufacturer will allow us to bring better products to market much faster. Our shared Dutch heritage will bring added synergy to future activities. The team is very excited about the future as part of Nexperia and together achieving our mission. We will be better together, stronger together.”

The completion of the acquisition took place on November 11, 2022.

