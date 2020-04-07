Nexperia CEO Frans Scheper retiring, Xuezheng Zhang (Wing) Becomes CEO of Nexperia

On March 24, 2020, Nexperia announced that CEO Frans Scheper has decided to take early retirement and will step down as Nexperia CEO and Management Board Member per March 25, 2020. At the same time, Xuezheng Zhang (Wing), currently Chairman of the Management Board of Nexperia, will assume the role of CEO.

Frans Scheper will continue to serve as an advisor to the Chairman for a period of time to help achieve a smooth transition and provide continuity. The Board of Nexperia wishes to express its profound gratitude and respect for the achievements of Frans Scheper as CEO of Nexperia (and previously in his role as General Manager of BU Standard Products at NXP Semiconductors). During his leadership the company became an independent world-class leader in its markets and achieved a record high turnover and profitability.

Frans Scheper indicated: “I am proud of what Nexperia has become and will miss the team. At the same time, I have decided not to seek a prolongation of my four-year tenure. Now is the time for Wingtech to decide on Nexperia’s future leadership.”

Xuezheng Zhang (Wing) indicates: “Frans has been key to the success of Nexperia. On behalf of the Board I want to thank him for what he has been for the Company. I am determined to work closely with the Executive Management Team. And I am happy Frans will help me in the next months as Special Advisor.”

In December 2019, Wingtech completed the acquisition of 79.98% of Nexperia with 26.854 billion CNY – the largest semiconductor acquisition in China’s history and the first time for a Chinese company to acquire a world-leading semiconductor company.

About Nexperia

Nexperia is the expert in high-volume production of discrete and MOSFET and GaN FET components and analog & logic ICs that meet the stringent standards set by the Automotive industry. With an absolute focus on efficiency, Nexperia consistently produces the essential semiconductors required by every electronic design in the world: more than 90 billion annually. Products that are benchmarks in efficiency – in process, size, power and performance – with industry-leading small packages that save valuable energy and space.

With decades of experience, supplying to the world’s biggest companies, Nexperia has over 11,000 employees across Asia, Europe and the U.S., offering global support. The company has an extensive IP portfolio and is certified to IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.