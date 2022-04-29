Nexperia bring power electronics expertise live to PCIM 2022

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, will be attending PCIM Europe, running from 10th to 12th May 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany. PCIM Europe is described as the world’s leading exhibition and conference for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy, and energy management. The Nexperia team will be located at Hall 9, booth #317 and will demonstrate the latest innovations and developments in power semiconductors across a wide range of applications including:

Wide-Band Gap

CCPAK: Nexperia’s new surface-mount copper-clip package for Power GaN FETs

Nexperia’s evaluation board for benchmarking dynamic performance of 650 V SiC rectifiers

Broadcom half bridge evaluation board using Nexperia CCPAK GaN FETs & Nexperia Totem Pole PFC demo containing TO-247 GaN FETs

Power Management

LFPAK88 MOSFETs for 12 V high current circuit protection applications live demo

Power bipolar transistors in high voltage LED lighting application

Clip-bonded FlatPower (CFP) package replacing SMx demo

Motor Control

500 A High Current MOSFETs live demo

LFPAK MOSFETs increasing to highest current in BLDC motor control demo

50/55 V Application Specific MOSFETs (ASFETs) – “the big pull”

Next generation support tools for power design engineers

Precision Electrothermal models for MOSFETs enabling early design validation

Interactive Application Notes and MOSFET & GaN FET Application Handbook

Evaluation boards for Power products

Also, at PCIM 2022 Nexperia will show how LFPAK MOSFETs are used in a surfboard e-fin and deliver a number of live technology talks on MOSFETs, GaN FETs and component technology for vehicle electrification.

“After more than two years being forced to attend events virtually, the team at Nexperia is excited to once again be able to reconnect with valued customers in-person at PCIM 2022”, said Chris Boyce, senior director marketing & product group head at Business Group MOSFETs at Nexperia. “Digital collaboration tools have their place, but nothing can replace the type of interpersonal connection that happens at industry events, and which so often acts as a catalyst for new and innovative designs ideas”.

For more information on Nexperia’s PCIM Europe presence and to register visit: https://www.nexperia.com/about/news-events/events/PCIM-Europe-2022.html