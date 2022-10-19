Nexperia bolsters its range of CFP power diodes

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, has added to its rapidly expanding portfolio of Clip-bonded FlatPower (CFP) packaged diodes for industrial and automotive applications. The latest additions include 32 planar Schottky diodes and eight hyperfast recovery rectifiers housed in the CFP15B package. They are available as standard and Q-types that meet AEC-Q101 automotive qualification standards. By bringing multiple versions of these devices to the market Nexperia underscores its commitment to expanded manufacturing capacity and accelerated transition to smaller, thermally optimized packages. Nexperia offers engineers access to one of the most extensive CFP packaged diodes portfolios on the market from one supplier.

The operating range for these new planar Schottky diodes is between 30-100 V and 3-15 A. Versions optimized for low forward voltage (VF) (including the PMEG100V080ELPE/-Q) deliver low conduction losses and high efficiency for cost-efficient DC-DC converters and in reverse polarity protection applications. These diodes are also available in low leakage variants with ultra-low reverse current and best-in-class operating temperature capability, providing exceptional robustness against thermal runaway. The eight 200 V single-type recovery rectifier devices (PNE200xxEPE/-Q series) have an average forward current (IF) between 4-10 A and complement existing dual type recovery rectifiers also available from Nexperia.

Using the smaller, high-power density CFP15B instead of DPAK or SMB/C packages can save up to 60% of board space, while maintaining the same level of electrical performance. This rugged package design enables longer operating times and better board-level reliability. Its optimized lead form ensures uniform solder joints for improved automated optical inspection (AOI). A solution that particularly benefits modern ADAS, EV, LED lighting or ECU applications relying on advanced high-density designs.

For more information, including product specs and datasheets, please visit www.nexperia.com/cfp