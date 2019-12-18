Nexeon acquires key patent sets

Nexeon – the company developing silicon materials for next generation lithium ion batteries – has acquired three important sets of patents relating to the use of silicon in lithium ion battery anodes. This move increases the strength of the intellectual property (IP) the company holds in the field of silicon for use in battery anodes.

The patents, numbering 24 in all, concern the manufacture and use of nano scale silicon particles, alone or combined with graphite, and also cover methods of coating carbon particles with silicon using vapour deposition.

The granted patents have global coverage and were previously owned by Litarion GmbH, being acquired following that company’s insolvency.

“Acquisition of these key patents strengthens Nexeon’s position as a consolidator of IP in this space, and provides our customers with access to a wider range of opportunities and potential applications”, said Dr Chris Friend, IP Director at Nexeon.