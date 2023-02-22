Newly developed 1.25-Gbps optical transceiver achieving high-speed communications at a low cost

Hamamatsu Photonics has developed an optical transceiver P16671-01AS that achieves fibre-optic communications at a data transmission speed of 1.25 Gbps.

It is said to offer a significantly higher speed than the company’s current optical link products. It also provides standard-compliant optical connectors that attach to the preferred optical fibres. For short-distance board-to-board communication within the equipment, it is usable with inexpensive POF (plastic optical fibres) achieving high-speed data communication at a low cost. Also, using it along with HPCF (hard plastic clad fibres) or large-diameter glass optical fibres extends the data transmission distance up to 100 meters making it ideal for setting up a network or communicating between devices or equipment.

It is available from February 13, 2023.

