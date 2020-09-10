New Waterproof connectors from Selwyn Electronics

Selwyn Electronics, The Interconnection Specialists have added new products to their extensive rang of waterproof connectors and cable assemblies:

Panel mounted circular connectors that are IP68 rated when unmated. Providing ingress protection from water and dust which are constant challenges in demanding industrial and medical applications.

Hermetically sealed Mini Snap receptacles for use in applications where high-pressure sealing is required. Hermetic sealing means equipment, rooms, production systems etc, are completely protected from the ingress of even the smallest contaminants on a molecular level

IEC 60601-1 compliant circular connectors to guarantee maximum protection for both patients and operators.

High voltage circular connectors capable of preventing “hot plugging” and enabling the reliable transmission of up to 1000V AC acc. To IEC60664

Sterilizable Medi Snap connectors using biocompatible materials that ensure maximum patient protection against skin and tissue irritations, autoclavability up to 134°C, Black and grey variants.

The new waterproof MICRO SERIES connectors offer an easy push together mate and un-mate friction lock, with up to 6 contacts. Connectors are available in panel mount, cable mount plug, and cable mount in-line receptacle for cable to cable connection. With a current rating up to 10A for the mixed contact version, and 2A for the standard contact version, they offer a low cost, robust and reliable connection for a wide variety of applications when small size and water sealing (IP66) is required.

Also recently released is a “Lock open lid” version of their waterproof sprung panel mounted receptacle.

Selwyn’s wide range of connectors and cable assemblies include Circular connectors, BGA sockets and adapters, Waterproof connectors, custom connectors and cable assemblies.

As the UK distributors for ODU Connectors ,they can offer the complete range of ODU products, including the circular metal and plastic push pull connectors rated up to IP 68, and latest high density and high data speed products, ODU Mac multi-contact, modular rectangular connector, for use when different types of connection are required within a single housing. These connectors offer up to 100,000 mating cycles, blind mating, and a mixture of contacts offering high speed data transmission, high power, fibre optic, and even pneumatic connections.

If you are searching for a connector that doesn’t meet all your requirements, then don’t discount a custom solution. This is something Selwyn have provided many times over the past 33 years to their customers. Wherever possible Selwyn try to modify an existing part, or utilise existing tooling, to keep costs down and to provide samples quickly, but they can also manufacture custom connectors from scratch too at surprisingly low costs, and on short lead times.

To complement their range of connectors, and provide a complete interconnection service, Selwyn offer a custom cable assembly manufacturing service, with factories in both the UK and China. This means that they can offer the perfect manufacturing facility for every style or volume of assemblies required. And with ISO9001 certification, and thorough testing and inspection at both factories, you can be assured of high quality, reliable assemblies every time. They can even provide design assistance and drawings, when this is required.

Along with a great portfolio of products, Selwyn have always strived to offer the best possible customer service and support. Whether it’s stockholding, custom labelling, custom packaging or just a reliable supplying service, Selwyn offer it all.

