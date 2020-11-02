New Wall-Mount Enclosures For SMART Building/Office/Home Control Units

OKW has launched elegant new SMART-PANEL wall-mount enclosures for intelligent building control and monitoring technology.

Attractive and ergonomic SMART-PANEL is designed to house modern control consoles in a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial applications. They include building services systems, electrical installations, smart home, IoT/IIoT, wireless communications, measuring and control, medical and laboratory technology, security and access control.

There are no visible fixing screws because the top snaps into place – speeding up installation and servicing. The top can be re-opened using a set of push-in opening tools (accessory). The large recess in the top can accommodate a touchscreen, display or membrane keypad.

The bottom part fits standard flush-mounted/cavity wall boxes (maximum opening 61 mm) and larger international installation boxes (up to 150 mm high and 61 mm wide).

Electronic components are mounted in the top part. A snap-in phenolic resin hardboard protection plate (accessory) safeguards the electronics from the risk of damage during installation and servicing.

SMART-PANEL is available in two sizes: 84 x 84 x 21.3 mm and 155 x 84 x 21.3 mm. They are moulded from UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) with a highly polished bottom part and a fine-textured top. The standard colour is traffic white (RAL 9016). There is a flat, recessed area in one end for USB and Mini-USB connectors etc. Prices start at £17.

Accessories include a glass panel (which can be printed on the rear) for touchscreens and displays; a set of opening tools; hardboard protection plates, adhesive foils and anti-slide feet for desktop use.

OKW can supply SMART-PANEL fully customised. Services include CNC machining, printing, laser marking, EMC shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

Visit the OKW website for more information: https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Plastic-enclosures/Smart-Panel.htm